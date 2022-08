Fire on the Big Island on Wednesday, August 10. (Courtesy: Blaine and Bobbie)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fire Department reported a fire by Pohakuloa on Wednesday, August 10.

Fire officials said that the fire is currently not a threat to Waikoloa Village.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

It is reported that about 700 acres have burned so far.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Parts of the state are under a fire weather warning as dry winds continue.