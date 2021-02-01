Big Game safety tips from health official

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But with bars closed and restaurants having restrictions in place, Hawaii officials are concerned about large gatherings and indoor parties.

The state recently brought case numbers below triple digits after a big holiday surge.

“This special day for the football game could look a lot like the Fourth of July,” explained Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green. “And we don’t want that this is an unnecessary risk for us to take.”

Gatherings on Oahu are currently limited to five people. Bars remain closed, and restaurants can allow five people per table.

“Typically, this time of the year for the Big Game there are big gatherings at bars and restaurants,” he said. “In this particular case, we would like to keep that kind of partying to a minimum. It’s usually a fairly heavy day of drinking and yelling, and drinking and yelling tends to be a way people spread COVID-19. So please. Everybody wear a mask, if you can, and socially distance. It’s a must.”

The CDC also released guidance on watching the game safely with three alternatives: watching at home with your household members, watching virtually with friends and family, or if you do have a small gathering keep it outside.

“Open air spaces are fundamentally lower risk,” Green said. “We found that enclosed restaurants were 19 times higher risk than outdoor restaurants where you had airflow. So, the same can be said of someone watching the Big Game at home outdoors rather than indoors.”

The CDC also recommends using a projector so everyone can see the screen from a far enough distance, and are able to keep six-feet apart. Wear a mask when around others. Don’t gather near the food area. Don’t have snacks that require people to use the same utensil. The host should have single use dressings, containers, plates, and condiments. Keep the volume low so people don’t have to shout.

“And do not double dip your chips, you will spread COVID-19” Green added.

Green, who is a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan, added, “If you have to watch this terrible football game between two teams that aren’t the Steelers, then just do it safely. Remember that a little bit of social distancing goes a long way. Also, if anybody’s feeling sick has a fever or viral symptoms, tell them to stay home until the next Big Game next year.”