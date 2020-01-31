Big Game foodie guide around Oahu

Food, friends and football, it’s all coming up on Sunday with the Super Bowl.

If you’re looking for a place to watch the game, you can head to the heart of Kakaako at Pitch Sports Bar. It will get crowded so outside seating will be available on the lanai.

If you’re looking for delicious food with a local twist you can head to any Big City Diner location. They’ll be televising the Super Bowl and offering special menu items just for the big game.

If you’re in the Pearl Harbor area, you can stop by Restaurant 604 for delicious food and refreshing drinks. Restaurant 604 is known for their bloody mary’s.

But, if going somewhere to watch the game isn’t your thing. You can pick up some unique treats at Honolulu Kitchen in Waipahu before heading to your party. The customized manapua’s are the hottest commodities. They’re also offering a one of a kind manapua flavor this weekend.

If you’re planning on impressing and making your own pupus for the big game, stop by Foodland Farms. It’s your one stop shop for everything you’ll need.