HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Night Market kicked off its return to Our Kakaako on Saturday evening and the public did not disappoint.

Big crowds walked the streets of Kakaako during the Honolulu Night Market: Summer Kickoff to enjoy the live music and entertainment provided.

The event provided a boost to more than 50 local food vendors and businesses that participated.

“It’s the crowd. It’s just phenomenal. It’s just enormous. And people are buying and they’re all coming out so yes this has been really great,” said business owner Rhoda Roberts.

The Honolulu Night Market that happened on June 25 ran from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“It’s one of our longest-running events and largest running night markets here and the community just loves it. Our community, our residents, our tenants. they were all waiting for this return,” said Mae Nishimura, Kamehameha Schools’ senior communications specialist.

KHON2 was told the next night market is scheduled for sometime in November but the exact date is not yet known.