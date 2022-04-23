Bellator MMA concludes its third trip to the islands, and first since 2019, with a star-studded Bellator 279 card the day after holding Bellator 278 on Friday.
KHON2 is on-site at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena for Bellator 279. Check below for live updates:
Prelimnary card
Goiti Yamauchi defeats Levan Chokheli by submission at in first round
Bobby King defeats Keoni Diggs by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Dayana Silva defeats Janay Harding by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Lance Gibson Jr. defeats Nainoa Dung by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)
Justin Gonzales defeats Kai Kamaka III by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Main card
Patchy Mix defeats Kyoji Horiguchi (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
Yancy Medeiros defeats Emmanuel Sanchez (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) Note: It is Medeiros’ first victory since Dec. 2, 2017
Justine Kish defeats Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe
Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots