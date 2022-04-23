Bellator MMA concludes its third trip to the islands, and first since 2019, with a star-studded Bellator 279 card the day after holding Bellator 278 on Friday.

KHON2 is on-site at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena for Bellator 279. Check below for live updates:

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Prelimnary card

Goiti Yamauchi defeats Levan Chokheli by submission at in first round

Bobby King defeats Keoni Diggs by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Dayana Silva defeats Janay Harding by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lance Gibson Jr. defeats Nainoa Dung by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Justin Gonzales defeats Kai Kamaka III by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Main card

Patchy Mix defeats Kyoji Horiguchi (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Yancy Medeiros defeats Emmanuel Sanchez (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) Note: It is Medeiros’ first victory since Dec. 2, 2017

Justine Kish defeats Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe

Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots