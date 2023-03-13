HONOLULU (KHON2) – An L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise partner told the story about his worldwide success and how the franchise kept going during tough times.

Before becoming a franchise partner, Eddie Flores said he lived about a block away from an L&L, founded in 1952 on Liliha Street. He decided to purchase it in 1976 as a gift to his mother who was a dishwasher at Lynns Delicatessen.

Flores asked his friend, Johnson Kam, to partner with his mother because he “never been involved with restaurant business.” But three years later his mother grew tired and sold the business to Kam.

Kam opened several L&L Hawaiian Barbeque and later asked Flores to be his franchise partner. “In 1991, I started a franchise company called L&L Franchise… and that’s how we expanded.” Said Flores. What started out as no more than four locations, turned into thirty in less than ten years.

Today, the franchise has approximately 60 locations in Hawaii, over 100 locations in the mainland and locations in several countries.

KHON asked how L&L became a growing phenomenon outside of Hawaii. Flores said, “When we expanded to the mainland, people always told me that the concept would not work … my banker, my wife, you know, the news media, all my friends.” Flores did not let that stop him. He knew that introducing spam musubi and Hawaiian plate lunch would succeed outside of Hawaii because “we are what we call comfort food. We give you a lot of food at low expenses.”

The franchise still went through hardships even with fast-growing success and they still experience tough times today. Flores said finding a good location is always impossible and it’s impossible to find employees after the pandemic. He has had to cut down hours due to an employee shortage, and he even comes in sometimes to work himself.

One suggestion he gives local businesses just starting out is to make sure they have a good community around them to help out. He said what makes most L&L franchisees so successful is the help they receive from their entire family.

“It’s a part of the culture here,” Flores said. He also said being a place of take out during the pandemic helped the franchise tremendously and suggests other local businesses have that option if they don’t already.

Flores has since passed the L&L franchise to his daughter and said he is very proud of her. This year they plan on opening 15 to 20 more locations.