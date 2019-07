HONOLULU (KHON2) In Nuuanu, the state has made a few changes to protect King Kamehameha III summer palace after several acts of vandalism in recent years.

A barrier of logs and plants around the perimeter aim to keep visitors at a distance.

Signs have also been added that notify people to stay off the palace’s walls, rock piles and any other features associated with the site.

The DLNR says additional protective measures are planned including increased monitoring by department officers.