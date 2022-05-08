Former President Barack Obama took to social media to congratulate the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team on Sunday.

The Rainbow Warriors, who swept Long Beach State in the 2022 national title match on Saturday, have won two NCAA championships in a row.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“I’m a Hawai’i kid, so I’ve got to congratulate the Rainbow Warriors for their back-to-back national volleyball championships!” Obama said in a Twitter post.

I’m a Hawai’i kid, so I’ve got to congratulate the Rainbow Warriors for their back-to-back national volleyball championships! @HawaiiMensVB, you've made all of Hawai'i proud. pic.twitter.com/UWjoDTVEVH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2022

Obama, of course, was raised in Oahu and is a 1979 Punahou graduate.

Obama’s tweet on Sunday was the start of what promises to be an eventful week of celebration for the ‘Bows. On Sunday afternoon, the team was welcomed back to the UH-Manoa campus in front of hundreds of fans.