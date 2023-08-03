HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday when KHON2.com introduces you to an amazingly adorable companion who is ready to be loved and give love.

Meet Banksy, the one-year-old hound mix with quite a story.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Banksy the hound was featured Wednesday night and his story is not an easy one to swallow.

Back in May, Banksy suffered serious injuries after being dragged behind a vehicle.

His then owner had tied him up in the car. Banksy managed to escape by jumping out the window, only to have his owner continue driving, dragging him behind the vehicle for several minutes.

He suffered serious injuries, according to the Kauai Humane Society.

Despite all odds, he continues to shock and awe his caregivers with his desire to not only live through the pain but to thrive.

If you know or are the hero that can help Banksy live a fulfilling life after all that he’s been through, contact the Kauai Humane Society at (808) 632-0610 or customerservice@kauaihumane.org.