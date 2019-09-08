Bank of Hawaii partnered with nonprofits to take care of the land

On Saturday, volunteers from Bank of Hawaii, Papahana Kualoa and Hui Ku Maoli Ola worked together for BOH’s 14th annual Community Service Day.
Over 300 volunteers planted more than 800 native trees, rehabilitated one mile of trail, cleaned two lo’i, and propagated more than 3000 native plants including ti leaf, ‘olena, nanea, kalo, and loulu palms, each of which is endemic to Hawaii.
The Bank of Hawaii Foundation also made a $5000 donation to Papahana Kualoa in support of its efforts to create educational programs focused on environmental restoration and economic sustainability.