HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army Kona Corps was suspected to be broken into in the past 24 to 48 hours.

Back to school supplies for keiki in need were stolen along with weekly food pantry distributions, ice chests, toiletry items for kupuna and other food distributions.

The Salvation Army believed that around $1,000 of food and supplies were stolen, along with damages to windows and doors.

“We’re heartbroken – we were going to be assembling our final back-to-school supplies on Saturday and distribute the protein items during our food pantry on Tuesday…and now we will have to purchase replacement supplies,” said Captain Raghel Santiago, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army Kona Corps.

In part, Santiago also said, “we are humbly asking our community for monetary donations so we can quickly meet the needs of our keiki, kupuna, and individuals who are so in need of these items.”

To make a donation, visit the Salvation Army website of Kona.