HONOLULU (KHON) – Delikado, an award-winning documentary focusing on the island of Palawan in the Philippines is set to makes its Hawai’i screening debut at the Hawai’i International Film Festival.

Often called a “slice of heaven,” Palawan is a tourist destination due to its white sand beaches, clear waters, and the Puerta Princesa Underground River, which is considered one of the new natural wonders of the world.

But the film shows the perspective of local Filipino residents and the sinister side of over-development.

In Delikado, three environmental defenders are tested like never before in their battle to save their home, Palawan, an island paradise in the Philippines from the illegal destruction of its forests, fisheries, and mountains.

The film will air at Consolidated Theatres Kahala on Sunday, November 6 at 2:45pm. A virtual screening will air on November 14 at 8:00am.

The in-person screening will be followed by a special panel discussion with producers Marty Syjuco and Michael Collins. Hosted by the Nia Tero Foundation, the filmmakers will be joined by native filmmakers, policymakers, and activists to discuss issues around indigenous peoples and climate change.

Directed by Karl Malakunas, the film has won multiple awards, including the Sustainable Future Award at the 69th Sydney Film Festival. Delikado has been nominated for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, the Walkley Awards for Journalism, and was recently shortlisted for the IDA Awards for best documentary film.

Film Synopsis by Justin Gerald Ocampo:

Amidst the tropical rainforests and sprawling turquoise oceans of Palawan, Philippines, a brutal war is waging on two fronts. The first, a physical conflict between volunteer environmental protectors and those who exploit the island’s trees, fisheries, and mountains for profit. In this ongoing battle, the threat of death by violent, greed fueled resistance looms ever present. The second is a political conflict, where justice for the land and its guardians rests on the results of a contentious mayoral election influenced by the exterior threats of big business, tourism, and the government’s controversial, archipelago wide war on drugs.

Delikado captures the combined efforts of a heroic non government organization, a magnetic local leader, and the Indigenous Tagbuana people fighting back against the threats to their island’s ecosystem. Engaging cinematography and dramatic editing captures the intense emotions that underpin this intensifying human rights struggle characterized by grave betrayal, loss, and destruction.

