Shark sighting prompts Magic Sands Beach closure in Kona

Attorney for BJ Penn issues statement on altercation

BJ Penn AP_142137

An attorney representing Hilo MMA fighter BJ Penn, sent a statement to KHON2 regarding the footage that surfaced earlier today that showed Penn getting into an altercation with another man. The statement reads as follows:

“After learning more about Tuesday evening’s altercation between BJ Penn and an acquaintance, we feel strongly that we need to correct the misinformation about what transpired. 

Upon meeting friends for a concert at the Lava Shack, words were exchanged between BJ and the acquaintance.  From witness accounts, BJ tried multiple times to diffuse the situation, but was hit repeatedly and knocked to the ground, as seen on the video.  When he got back up he was disoriented, yet realized how serious the situation and threat was and felt there was a need to defend himself.  We are thankful that neither BJ nor the acquaintance were seriously injured.”

