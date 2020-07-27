Asteroid discovered by UH telescope to closely pass Earth

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – An asteroid is expected to make a close pass of Earth Monday.

The asteroid named “2020 OO1” was discovered by a telescope atop Haleakala on July 20th.

Its diameter is about the length of two school buses and is similar in size to the asteroid that exploded in the atmosphere above Russia in 2013.

At its closest point on Monday, it will be only about 1.7 times the distance of the moon

Experts say the public doesn’t have much to worry about. They’ve pinned down the asteroid’s orbit and it has a tiny probability of hitting Earth in the year 2087.

