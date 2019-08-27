As Jakarta sinks into the sea, Indonesia looks to build new capital city on the island of Borneo

People walk near a giant sea wall which is used as a barrier to prevent sea water from flowing into land and cause flooding in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said in an interview that he wants to see the speedy construction of the giant sea wall to save the low-lying capital of Jakarta from sinking under the sea, giving renewed backing to a long-delayed multi-billion-dollar mega project. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

On Monday, Indonesian president Joko Widodo proposed that the country’s new capital city be relocated to the island of Borneo.

The current capital of Jakarta has presented numerous environmental and safety concerns. Home to roughly 31 million people in the greater metropolitan area, Jakarta is one of the most populated cities in the world. Its air is so toxic that residents sued the Indonesian government last month.

Jakarta is one of the fastest-sinking cities on the planet according to the World Economic Forum, and since it is located on top of swamp grounds, it is especially vulnerable to flooding.

“As a large nation that has been independent for 74 years, Indonesia has never chosen its own capital,” Widodo said in a televised speech on Monday. “The burden Jakarta is holding right now is too heavy as the center of governance, business, finance, trade and services.”

The plan to move the capital city was announced in April, but still requires parliamentary approval before action can be taken. The project has been estimated to cost upwards of $34 billion USD, and could take more than a decade to complete.

Borneo is an island covered in vast rainforests, but it has undergone significant deforestation since 1999. Indonesia owns the majority of the island, while Malaysia and Brunei hold claims over parts of its northern regions.