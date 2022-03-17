HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ARTS located at Marks Garage is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting a new exhibit featuring the work of 35 local female artists.

“HERstory Through the Arts” has over 100 pieces of art on display.

“These women can paint. These women can draw. These women can do sculptures,” said MaryAnne Long, the exhibit curator. “These women can do anything that a man artist can, and maybe some of them can even do it better, but it’s just an opportunity for them to be seen.”

The art show runs through March 26.

Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There is also a Pau Hana Gallery Reception on March 18 and March 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. where visitors can meet the artists.

