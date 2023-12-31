HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has opened an arson investigation after a fire broke out in Ewa Beach overnight.

Officials said two families have been displaced, and witness arewarning others to be safe ahead of the fireworks hazards.

Honolulu Fire officials said they received the 911 call just after midnight, and when crews arrived they saw flames coming out of a vehicle parked below the apartment complex.



Around the same time, Marshelly Lucero and her daughter were wrapping up their door dash delivery from the same apartment complex.

“We just came out of the Sunrise complex and we seen the fire trucks coming in, and as we were driving out we could see flames, and when we looked it was coming out of a car in the garage area,” explained Lucero.

Her daughter started filming and they started yelling for people to get out.

“It just started to engulf in flames, and that’s when we turned around and of course we were honking the horn because we didn’t see anybody in the area coming out of their house or apartment, so we started honking the horn trying to tell everyone to ‘Get out, get out,'” Lucero continued.

The honking worked. Residents and witnesses told KHON2 the sound of a car horn honking is what woke them up.

“Then, when I glanced out the window, I saw the flames going to the next balcony and we got our kids, dog, tried to alert our neighbors to get out of there, it all happened really fast,” explained Jade who lived across from the units that burned.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control at 12:34 a.m., and fully extinguished the fire by 1:47 a.m.

Neighbors said the people inside made it out safely, but one cat did not survive.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the potential of so many fires being able to start on New Year’s Eve, residents who live nearby are encouraging others to have an emergency plan ready just in case.

“If you’re celebrating just be mindful, in light of Lahaina and things that happened in our own neighborhood, the anxiety surrounding fires is a real thing,” said Jade.

“It would be wise for everyone to have a plan because it can happen so fast, a lot faster than you think,” she added.

HPD said an accelerant was used to start the fire, but no arrests have been made.