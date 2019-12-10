Arrest in cold case is the “best Christmas gift,” for Maui family

Kimberly Belluomini was found murdered in her Maui home back in 2000.

The alleged suspect, Anthony Moreno, was arrested last week in Florida for her rape and murder.

Her family is saying his arrest is the best Christmas gift they could ask for after 19 years.

Belluomini’s family said she was organized, smart, funny and timely. So when she didn’t show up to work on her birthday they knew something was wrong.

Relatives recall Belluomini getting ready for her 38th birthday in October 2000.

Her brother Todd said she stopped by the night before.

“She came by my house and dropped her boy off, we gave her a necklace for her birthday and she left my house around 6 p.m. to go home and relax and then that was the last we heard from her,” her brother Todd Assmann said.

Her close friend and co-worker said at some point Belluomini stopped by Henry’s Bar in Kihei. She described the bar as a place where everyone knows one another.

“There had been a guy in there that was kind of pestering her,” Stacy Ovendale said,

“When the cab got there, the staff had put her in the back of the cab and here comes this guy running out and jumps in and says, ‘I’ll share the fare with you, I’m going that way,’ and that’s the last anybody ever saw of her,” Ovendale said.

For 19 years, her family has gone through a roller coaster of emotions.

“She had a smile that would light up the room and if somebody needed her last dollar, she would have given it to them,” said Kimberly’s mother Joyce Rose.

On Thursday, Palm Beach sheriffs arrested Anthony Moreno.

“We didn’t know who he was but I said it will come out [eventually]. You can run but you can’t hide,” Rose said.

The family knows it will be a long road to justice.

“It took longer than we anticipated but for whatever reason this person, if he is convicted, I’m just glad he’s going to jail and he can’t do this to anyone else,” Kimberly’s brother said.

“It took two years for them to go get him, so it’s probably going to be the best Christmas gift I can have,” he said.

Moreno was indicted on Nov. 22. His bail has been set at $1 million.

He is awaiting extradition proceedings.