Army medic pleads guilty to arranging the murder of his wife

FILE – This May 2, 2014, file photo shows the Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, where Army medic Michael Walker was working when his wife was killed in their home in November 2014. Walker’s lover, Ailsa Jackson, pleaded guilty to murder in 2015. Walker has been charged with conspiring with her to kill his wife. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

Sometime between November 14th and 15th, 2014, Catherine Walker was murdered. Her husband Michael Walker, a medic at Tripler Army Medical Center and self-described sex addict who was engaged in habitual marital infidelities, plead guilty this morning to aiding and abetting his wife’s killing.

Michael Walker met the murderer, Ailsa Jackson, through an online dating site on September 4th, 2014, and began having an affair with her. Jackson told Walker that she was mentally ill and “heard voices;” Walker told her his “deepest” desire was for his wife to be “gone.” Walker explained that “gone” did not mean “divorced,” because he stood to gain $400,000 in life insurance proceeds if she were to die. In text conversations leading up to the murder, Michael Walker and Alisa Jackson used “biggest desire” or “deepest desire” to refer to the plan to murder Catherine Walker.

A text conversation between the two of them on September 20th, 2014, shows them agreeing on a previously-discussed plan for Jackson to kill Catherine Walker:

Alisa Jackson: “Good morning. I’m not saying no but I can’t say yes til I know how serious you are about what we talked about.”

Michael Walker: “I’m dead serious.”

Alisa Jackson: “Good cause I am too.”

In the coming weeks, Walker engaged in several other affairs with both men and women. During the same time, Walker and Jackson discussed how the murder would take place. Walker left a key to access the house where his wife was sleeping hidden near the door, and then went to work. While Walker was at work and his wife was asleep, Jackson used the key to enter the house. She used a kitchen knife to repeatedly stab Catherine Walker to death. Michael Walker called 911 upon returning from work.

Although Walker and Jackson deleted their communications, law enforcement used search warrants and forensic digital technology to retrieve the messages sent between them, which led to the discovery of their murder plans.

Walker was initially charged with two counts of first degree murder and conspiring to commit first degree murder. He was offered a plea deal to plead guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the second degree murder of his wife.

First degree murder charges yield automatic life sentences without parole, whereas second degree murder charges leave open the possibility of parole in the future. Michael Walker will be sentenced to a prison term of 292-365 months in prison, roughly 24-30 years. In 2017, he was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a child, assault, and communicating a threat after law enforcement discovered child pornography while investigating his wife’s murder.

Ailsa Jackson has admitted to killing Catherine Walker. Both she and Michael Walker will be sentenced on February 10th, 2020.