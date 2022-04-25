HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeMapping.com shows data of common crimes that take place throughout the island of Oahu detailing the location of the crime and the time it took place.

From April 18 through April 24 there was a reported 289 incidents of theft or larceny. From March 28 through April 24 there had been more than 1000 incidents reported.

Regardless of what island you live on there are some things to do to prevent yourself from being a victim of theft.

Hawaii Police Department offers burglary, theft and carjacking prevention tips to keep in mind.

Lock your doors and windows when you leave your home.

Don’t leave notes saying you’re not home and when you will return.

Become familiar with your neighbors and their cars.

Beware of strangers knocking on doors. They may be burglars checking to see if a house is unoccupied.

Don’t leave a house key hidden outside your home.

Keep your home well lit.

Keep trees and bushes trimmed so they don’t provide cover for burglars.

If you come home and see evidence that someone has been in your home or may still be there, leave the area and call police immediately.

Report any suspicious activity.

HPD said home invasion is the residential version of automobile carjacking. They report people who commit these types of crimes sometimes work alone and rely on physical confrontation to gain control and instill fear in their victims.

Here are some additional tips to consider:

Have a solid-core door for all entrance points.

Use a quality, heavy-duty deadbolt lock with a one-inch throw bolt.

Use a quality, heavy-duty, knob-in-lock set with a dead-latch mechanism.

Use a heavy-duty, four-screw, strike plate with three-inch screws to penetrate into a wooden door frame.

Use a secondary blocking device on all sliding glass doors.

Use anti-lift devices such as through-the-door pins or upper track screws.

Use highly visible alarm decals and “beware of dog” decals or “neighborhood watch” decals.

Secure all accessible windows with secondary blocking devices.

For more helpful tips from HPD click here or to view recent crime in your area head to Crime Mapping’s website.