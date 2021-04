HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The University of Hawaii and Honolulu Police Department are looking for a male suspect who they believe was involved in a burglary Thursday morning.

According to UH, the burglary was reported for three storage sheds at Holmes Hall at UH Manoa. The man in question allegedly used a pry bar to break into the sheds between 7:11 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.on April 22. It is unknown what items were taken, but the incident was captured on nearby cameras.