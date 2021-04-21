April 21: Will my rights be protected as a non-vaccinated citizen?

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The state has began its search for a developer for the real estate portion of the new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED).

The 98-acre NASED project will involve two Request for Proposals (RFP): one for the new Aloha Stadium (Stadium Project) on approximately 20 acres and the other for the development of the land surrounding the stadium (Real Estate Project), which comprises the remainder of the NASED site.