April 12: McDonald’s moving restaurants out of Walmart locations

WASHINGTON (WJW) -- The U.S. Treasury Department has issued more than 156 million payments as part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan, but many Americans are still waiting on their third stimulus check. Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service says there are certain circumstances that may warrant a payment trace.

Biden's coronavirus relief plan issues direct payments of as much as $1,400 per person to eligible Americans. The government says roughly $372 billion has been paid out since March 12.