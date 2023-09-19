HONOLULU (KHON2) — September is suicide prevention month and MMA World Champion Angela Lee came forward with her own struggles.

The one atomweight champion revealed that her car crash in November 2017 in Mililani was not an accident, but a suicide attempt.

She said the pressures of her career was too much to bear at the time.

Since then, Angela said she’s found ways to cope with her struggles.

But then last December, her younger sister Victoria died at the age of 18.

Angela revealed her sister took her own life.

To honor her memory, Angela created “fightstory” a non-profit organization encouraging mental and physical wellness.

To watch Angela’s story and to learn more about “fightstory”, go to fightstory.org.

If you are struggling with your mental health, you can call or text 988.

The lifeline is open 24 hours a day.