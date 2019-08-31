Anahola man found guilty of resisting arrest

A fifth circuit jury this week found Kapana Thronas-Kahoonei, 25, of Anahola, guilty of resisting arrest following a three-day trial.

According to evidence presented at the trial, on Feb. 20, 2019, Kaua‘i Police Department Officers Joel Snyder and Alexander Lacson Jr. conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan for lacking a rear license plate. Officer Snyder observed a marijuana cigarette in the driver’s side door compartment and attempted to arrest Thronas-Kahoonei, who “violently and actively” resisted those attempts.

Eventually it took three officers to subdue him. This incident occurred only five weeks after Thronas-Kahoonei was found guilty of an unrelated resisting arrest charge.

Thronas-Kahoonei will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, and faces up to one year in jail and/or a $2000 fine.