ANA Honolulu Music Week to take place November 15-17 Top Stories by: web staff Posted: Nov 11, 2019 / 09:51 PM HST / Updated: Nov 11, 2019 / 09:51 PM HST Producer Aaron Sala stopped by the studio to discuss the events planned for the ANA Honolulu Music Week which takes place from November 15th-17th. Trade winds vanish starting Tuesday Tardy Black Friday prompts early retail sales Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve ANA Honolulu Music Week to take place November 15-17 Hawai’i hustles past Pacific in come from behind win to close out Rainbow Classic