American Red Cross commits $2 million to help Bahamas

The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen from the air, in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has climbed to 20. Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands released the figure Wednesday evening and warned that more fatalities were likely. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)

The American Red Cross has committed an initial $2 million to assist in meeting the immediate needs of those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, while continuing to provide shelter and food to thousands of people in the United States.

The storm left unbelievable devastation behind in the Bahamas. Abaco and Grand Bahama were particularly hard hit. Initial aerial assessments show widespread devastation to the islands, from destroyed homes to contaminated water sources.

Seventeen Hawaii Red Cross volunteers remain deployed to help residents in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Nine volunteers are from Oahu, six from the Big Island, one from Kauai, and one from Molokai. The volunteers are in Florida, Georgia, North or South Carolina, and will be helping with Mental Health, Spiritual Care, Sheltering, Logistics, Planning, and Staffing.