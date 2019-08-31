Aloha Festivals Opening Ceremony to take place this weekend

On Saturday, August 31st, Aloha Festivals will kick off a month of festivities celebrating Hawaiian culture with its Opening Ceremony at The Royal Hawaiian.

The Opening Ceremony will showcase the newly-chosen royal court donning their colorful traditional cloaks, helmets, head feather lei and other symbols in a display modeled after the royal ceremonies of ancient Hawai‘i. Cultural protocol and the opening ceremony to follow will feature traditional hula, chants and musical performances.

The Opening Ceremony starts at 5:00pm.

