HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 51st annual Honolulu Marathon hosted almost 30,000 runners that hit the streets early Sunday morning, each with a different story of inspiration and perseverance.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The 26.2 mile route from Ala Moana to Hawaii Kai and back to Kapiolani park began for many runners as early as 4 a.m.

Tens of thousands from across the world — Kenya, Japan and of course the ninth island too — gathered in Honolulu, making this year’s event, the biggest since 2019.

“I met Raquel through Achillies and they pair a guide with an athlete who is either visually impaired or has another impairment so her dream was to run a marathon,” said Merie McGrath from Las Vegas.

“For me having a disability, it’s all about breaking through barriers, it’s all about raising expectations for people who are blind, people ask me all the time ‘how do you do?’ And I don’t know. I put one foot in front of the other and trust my guide who has been amazing and it’s been a huge goal for us. We can’t believe we’re here,” said Raquel O’Neill, also from Las Vegas.

The two women completed their first ever marathon.

As crowds ran through Chinatown, some made a pit stop to say ‘hi’ to Santa, others continued the 26.2 mile run to Honolulu Hale before making their way through Hawaii Kai and Kahala towards the finish line in Waikiki.

Averaging about three minutes and 13-seconds per kilometer, elite marathon runner Paul Lonyangata from Kenya crossed the finish line just two hours and 15-minutes after the race began.

It’s his second time running the Honolulu Marathon.

Back in 2014 he placed second.

This year he’s going home with the golf.

His favorite thing about this one?

“I love the people, I love the people, the people are so happy,” said Lonyangata.

Kaaawa resident Jeremy Morgan rounded out the top 10 and was the first Hawaii resident to finish the race in 2:37:25.

“The main goal is to do the best I could and see what happens and give it everything I had. I was hoping for faster but the last few miles is tough it gets really hilly at the end by Diamond Head so it was definitely a rough course,” said Moragn.

The first female across the finish line was Cynthia Limo also from Kenya, who finished in two hours and 33 minutes.

“It was so humid, and some hot, some hills down there, but humid I love it, it was a good race for me,” said Limo.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Thousand of people cheered loved ones on across Oahu all morning long.