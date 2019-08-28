All three indicted in IBEW case plead not guilty

The three indicted in a federal investigation into IBEW appeared in court Wednesday, August 28 for initial appearances and arraignments.

Brian Ahakuelo, the former head of the IBEW Local 1260, was charged after irregularities were reported to federal and state authorities.

Brian’s wife, Marilyn Ahakuelo and his sister-in-law Jennifer Estencion are his co-defendants. They face a combined 70 counts including conspiracy, money laundering, wire fraud and embezzlement.

The Ahakuelos as well as Jennifer Estencion pleaded not guilty at their arraignment and Brian had to surrender his passport.

Their trial has been set for October 29.

However, the complex nature of the case, including tens of thousands of pages and more than 10 seized computers may affect jury selection timing.

Penalties in the Ahakuelo indictment carry a range of maximum terms of imprisonment: 20 years for each wire fraud charge, 10 years for each money laundering charge, 5 years for each embezzlement charge, and 5 years for the conspiracy charge.