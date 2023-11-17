HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three pilots took to the skies Friday, all female and all part Hawaiian.

Hawaiian Airlines made history with this pilot crew, who are also all graduates of Kamehameha Schools and all have parents who are current or former Hawaiian Airlines employees.

It was a first for Hawaiian Airlines but probably not the last time a pilot crew will be all female as the airline currently holds a 10% female pilot rate.

Likewise, the airline also holds a 29% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander employee rate.

In 2022, Hawaiian led all major U.S. airlines in having the highest percentage of female pilots at more than 9.5%, well above the 5.8% of the 2022 global average.

Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson and Alyssa Kehaulani Jay pioneered not only a plane, but a moment in history for women in flights for the future.