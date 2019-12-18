Ala Moana’s New Year Fukubukuro event will offer mystery bags with items worth twice as much as their price

HONOLULU (KHON2) --A 27-year-old man was killed in the ninth officer involved shooting this year. It happened overnight in the Coral Boat Harbor area of Campbell Industrial Park.

Chief Susan Ballard said a patrol officer saw a man driving on the wrong side of the road. The officer was doing a patrol of the Kalaeloa area as part of HPD's increased response to recent violent crimes. When the officer attempted to pull the suspect over, the suspect ditched his moped and tried to run away.