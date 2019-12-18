Ala Moana’s New Year Fukubukuro event will offer mystery bags with items worth twice as much as their price

Ala Moana is already preparing for its annual Fukubukuro event. On January 1st, more than 60 shops will offer “happy grab bags” which are filled with mystery merchandise worth at least double the price of the bag. Stores open at 9:30 in the morning. Shoppers should plan to arrive early since most bags sell out quickly.

