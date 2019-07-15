Ala Moana Park Drive improvement project beginning

HONOLULU (KHON2) – In the continuing effort to upgrade the most popular park in the state, the project to improve the main road in Ala Moana Regional Park is scheduled to begin in August, barring unforeseen delays.

The improvements, which call for the repaving, reconstructing, and restriping of the entire stretch of Ala Moana Park Drive, are scheduled to be finished by October. Tree pruning is also planned, along with the installation of new speed bumps and vehicle loop sensors at the park road intersections with street lights.

The parking lot by the canoe hale will be improved, and will also serve as the staging ground for the contractor’s equipment. Additional portions of the Aina Moana (Magic Island) parking lot may be used for the staging of equipment. Improvements to this parking lot are anticipated in a separate project.

The work to resurface Ala Moana Park Drive does not include the reorientation of parking stalls.

The $1.04 million contract for the work was awarded to Maui Kupono Builder LLC.

The majority of the scheduled work is being conducted during non-peak park usage hours and regular park closure hours to minimize impact to the public. As a result, the night work schedule is as follows:

Monday through Thursday 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Friday from 12 a.m. (midnight) to 5:30 a.m.

Sunday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight)

Please not that additional work may be necessary during the daytime, from Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The above schedule provides several benefits: it minimizes the impact of the work on the public, vehicular traffic, and other park improvement projects, while allowing for more continuous and expedited work.

Park users are advised that “NO PARKING” signs will be posted 24-hours in advance to warn of any scheduled work. Please observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs, and special duty police officers. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time while driving through the work areas, and to anticipate detours, road closures, and delays.

“Throughout my term, I have been dedicated to improving our aging park facilities and roadways,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “This project is a great combination of those two efforts. We hope this project compliments the other improvements that have already been completed at the ‘People’s Park,’ and makes this urban jewel even more inviting for the people of O‘ahu.”

There are several other improvement projects that were just recently finished, are near completion, or are scheduled to debut soon within Ala Moana.

14 coconut palm trees were recently relocated from Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) sites to the park, and additional plantings of 28 trees are continuing along Ala Moana Park Drive prior to the road improvement project.

McCoy Pavilion was closed earlier in July for a project to replace the auditorium’s air conditioner, which is expected to be finished this winter.

Recently, new irrigation system and exercise equipment were installed at Aina Moana, the trellis structures on the makai side of the main park were restored, the Diamond Head concession building was reroofed, upgrades were made to the shower at the base of Aina Moana, and the nearby storage facility was renovated.

In addition, upgrades to the Ewa-side bathhouse are anticipated to be finished in August.