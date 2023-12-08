HONOLULU (KHON2) — A .50 caliber anti-aircraft round of ammunition was found Friday morning at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Officials said TSA flagged a checked bag or a potential security threat around 5:30 a.m.

TSA officers and an agency explosive specialist responded, and reported the X-ray image of the item to airport law enforcement.

Out of an abundance of caution, all parties evacuated the checked baggage room in the affected area of the airport.

The item was removed from the area and all operations returned to normal around 7:30 a.m., according to TSA.