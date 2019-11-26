Airline catering workers to picket at airports this week

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for travel, and some major airports could see protests this week. Thousands of airline catering workers will take to the picket lines tomorrow, including dozens of workers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport here in Honolulu. Their demands to American Airlines: a $15 minimum wage and better health care options. These workers provide the in-flight food and drinks for airlines.

