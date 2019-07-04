Airline catering workers picket for higher wages

Airline catering workers picketed at Honolulu’s airport today for higher wages.

The workers are part of the UNITE HERE Local 5 union.

They say with the country’s largest three airlines profiting over $50 billion over the past five years, workers want to see an increase in pay.

Gigi Tolentino, an Airline Catering Worker said, “It makes me angry, disappointed because when a company puts so much pressure on you and your not being treated the way you should be treated…then you just end up not wanting to be at the job that you are working at.”

The workers’ median wage is $12.25 an hour.

They’re protesting that one job should be enough to make a living.

Informational pickets were held today at 30 airports across the country.