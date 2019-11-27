Airline catering workers picket for better pay and healthcare

Dozens of airline catering workers took to the picket line today at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. They are joining thousands of other workers across the country demanding that American Airlines addresses wages and expensive healthcare. Demands include a $15 minimum wage. The workers provide the in-flight food and drink for airlines.
