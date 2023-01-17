HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Wahiawa.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the fire broke out on Lauone Loop. HFD rushed to the scene and when they arrived at 12:45 a.m. they saw flames emanating from the rear corner of a small single-story home.

Firefighters began an aggressive fire attack with a water supply and were able to extinguish the fire by 1:25 a.m.

The fire did not extend into the adjacent rooms.

HFD said the origin and cause are under investigation.