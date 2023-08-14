HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s top law enforcement official is undertaking a review of what happened before during and after the deadly fire. Always Investigating explains what could be uncovered.

What is likely to be a wide ranging and long review of the wildfires is underway, as Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said she’s taking on the task. Always Investigating talked to two former AG’s who said starting early in a crisis is the right time.

“It’s important to get to the scene of the incident as quickly as possible to be able to find out what evidence is there before it’s cleaned up,” explains former Doug Chin, who served as AG from 2015-18 and is now a director with the law firm Starn, O’Toole, Marcus & Fisher.

“It’s important for her to start early,” said Margery Bronster, AG from 1995-99, and now a partner at Bronster Fujikaki Robbins law firm. “I don’t think that when she announced that she was going to investigate that she had any preconceived notion as to what she was going to be looking for.”

The powers vested in the AG are broad, to subpoena witnesses, question under oath, gather and analyze evidence and more.

“These investigations are looking for potential violations of law,” Bronster said, “potential areas where someone has not followed the proper procedures, and proper legal requirements.”

That means anything is on the table. Lopez said she’ll scour both the Maui and Hawaii Island wildfires, looking at critical decision-making, standing policies, and what happened before, during and after.

“The West Maui wildfire is one of the worst disasters in the history of Hawaii. The people of Hawaii rightfully expect a thorough review of critical decision-making and standing policies relating to the wildfires,” Lopez tells KHON2. “As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding.”

“What can we learn from this? And where do we go from here? Part of where do we go from here and answering that question might be, is there some sort of civil liability or criminal liability,” Chin said. “Criminal liability can come from things that you do and things that you do not do. So it’s the failure to act that can also create liability.”

“Once that has been determined, who is that fault, then they should face penalties and consequences for not preparing in advance for these types of storms,” said Jennifer Potter, a former Public Utility Commissioner who survived the Lahaina fires and is with her family in West Maui. “Starting with Hurricane Lane, and then looking at the progression of it, there’s 25,000 acres burned last year in Maui from wildfires.”

“We knew that there wildfires were a problem in Maui, we knew that for certain, and the government there is aware of it, the utility there is aware of it, the state is aware of it,” Potter said, “and yet we have not taken the actions that are necessary that we must take now.”

HECO has a 500-page climate adaptation and resiliency plan docket sitting before the PUC for more than a year now.

“We had not prioritized that fire mitigation plan,” Potter said, “And that ultimately should have incorporated best practices from the mainland utilities such as California. We hadn’t de-energized even when these power poles were toppling, and that there’s a definite need for a policy to address that.”

Here’s why HECO said pre-emptive power downs in high winds are not done in Hawaii:

“It’s worth noting that even in places where this has been used, it’s controversial and it’s not universally accepted,” said Shelee Kimura, HECO president and CEO. “It can been seen as creating a hardship for those customers that have medical needs. In Lahaina the electricity powers the pumps that provide the water.”

Both HECO and Potter emphasize it is not yet known what started the blazes, but Potter and others saw poles and lines down which blocked escape routes and roads.

“That’s one thing when we said, okay, who started the fire? But the reality is, when that infrastructure fails, and it did, people were trapped,” Potter said. “We know those lines that hit the ground, some of them were live.”

Potter said the breakdown of communications bears investigation, too. Of the alerts that did go out:

“People were not able to receive information from emergency medical systems or from text messages or emails that were being broadcast,” she said.

So when can the public expect results and accountability? Past AG investigations took on other deadly disasters like the 2006 Kaloko dam burst on Kauai, but criminal charges but took years to bring to fruition.

“It can take months or years,” Bronster said. “You don’t want to said I’m going to do it in 30 days, and then come out with an opinion that doesn’t have all the facts. So I’m afraid that we’re going to have to wait.”