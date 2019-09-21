After missing for five years, a woman’s ex-boyfriend has been indicted for her murder

MAUI (KHON2) — On September 20, 2019, Bernard Brown was indicted by a Maui Grand Jury for the murder of Moreira Monsalve.

Brown was taken into custody by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Sacramento Police Department and is awaiting extradition back to Maui.

Brown’s Bail has been set at $1,000,000.00.

Mayor Michael Victorino has been informed and commends the Maui Police Department for all their hard work and effort in bringing some closure to this matter.

Monsalve disappeared more than five years ago.

She was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house in Wailuku.

Brown was named as a person of interest about a year after her disappearance.