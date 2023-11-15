HONOLULU (KHON2) — Showers will persistently target the windward mauka slopes, occasionally extending into leeward regions during periods of stronger trades, particularly at night and early morning hours. On Saturday, the winds are anticipated to diminish and shift to a more southerly direction in reaction to an approaching front from the north. As the front weakens, it is forecasted to reach us on Sunday, potentially bringing increased shower activity, especially in leeward areas. The upcoming week is expected to be characterized by light trade winds.