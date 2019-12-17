Adventist Health Castle opens new dental clinic in Laie

There is a new dental clinic in Laie. There was a blessing for the new dental clinic at their shopping center this morning. Refreshments and gift bags were given out for those who attended the open house, and there was also a tour of the new clinic. The primary dentist says many in the community have been asking for more primary care services in the area.
- 9th Island Nightlife — December 16th
- Weather report: breezy trades and intermittent showers
- Laulima: a mother of three who left an abusive relationship to make a better life
- Gov. Ige proposes additional $20 million for OCCC in supplemental budget plan
- Should people in Hawaii be concerned about the measles outbreak in Samoa? We asked a doctor.