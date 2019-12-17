Adventist Health Castle opens new dental clinic in Laie

by: web staff

There is a new dental clinic in Laie. There was a blessing for the new dental clinic at their shopping center this morning. Refreshments and gift bags were given out for those who attended the open house, and there was also a tour of the new clinic. The primary dentist says many in the community have been asking for more primary care services in the area.

