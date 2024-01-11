HONOLULU (KHON2) — Adventist Health Castle (AHC) is now a verified level-three trauma center as of Monday, Jan. 1.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Level three trauma centers can provide prompt assessment, resuscitation stabilization, emergency operations, and also arrange for additional subspecialty care, according to AHC President, Ryan Ashlock.

“Means that we have extra capacity at every level to help people when they have a critical moment,” stated Governor Josh Green. “It means we don’t have to travel and transport people as often.

Before the designation, those experiencing trauma lost valuable time. Trauma patients, especially on the windward side, can now save precious time by being treated at AHC rather than traveling all the way to Queens or Pali Momi Medical Centers.

“Previously people had to drive past here to get to the other trauma centers.… sadly, we’ve had patients who the drive, even in the ambulance lights and sirens, was too far to get to the other trauma centers and they didn’t make it,” said Jim Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services Director.

It’s a recognition five years in the making, which included plans to address staffing concerns. Governor Green said the state has been dealing with a severe 20% shortage of providers across all disciplines on Oahu and 40% across all disciplines on neighboring islands.

To attract more healthcare workers from across the country, Governor Green said the state is working on lowering debt.

“We have about 4,000 health care providers short… we did 585 loan forgiveness designation scholarships this year alone. We’re going to add another probably six or 700 in August,” said Governor Green.