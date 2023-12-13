Looking to expand your family this holiday season? Are you looking for a four-legged family member? The Hawaiian Humane Society can help! They have adoption events and incentives. Brandy Shimabukuro, manager of communications of the Hawaiian Humane Society, joined Take2 with more details on an upcoming event.

Here’s more information, according to the Hawaiian Humane Society:

The Hawaiian Humane Society is taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s nationwide Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Adoption Event, which waives all adoption fees for all animals at both of the Hawaiian Humane Society’s campuses and all of our off-site partners, including Pounce Hawaiʻi and Hawaiʻi Cat Cafe now through December 21st. Why are adoption events like these important? As inflation and the high cost-of-living skyrockets, exacerbated with Hawaiʻi’s severe lack of affordable pet-friendly housing, more and more families are making the difficult decision to surrender their pets. That means shelters like Hawaiian Humane and across our islands are over-capacity. This has been a persistent, ongoing crisis since October of last year unlike anything we’ve experienced, which is why we’re calling on the public’s help. If you’re considering adding a pet to your family, consider adopting from your local shelter or rescue organization. Adoption events like Empty the Shelters help to provide incentives for shelter pets finding loving homes. It would be incredible to end this month by truly “emptying the shelters,” so that we have the capacity and resources to take in more vulnerable pets that need us most.