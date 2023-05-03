HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said 50% of keiki in Hawaii between three and four years old do not attend pre-school.

Her Ready Keiki initiative aims to build 450 preschools in 10 years, but Hawaii’s teacher shortage is a hurdle.

“Where are we going to get many of our preschool teachers? That’s why this is a great day where we’re announcing this partnership,” said Lt. Gov. Luke.

Through a partnership with Chaminade University, Kamehameha Schools will fund 50 Mu’o Scholarships per year in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

“This program is 100% online. It’s designed to appeal to working adults to earn their degrees to become teachers. The estimated time to completion is 36 to 48 months or possibly sooner,” said Chaminade University president Dr. Lynn Babington.

Any Hawaii resident can apply, and those who have already earned credits can transfer them over to shorten their time in the Mu’o program. Additional consideration will be given to those of native Hawaiian ancestry, and priority will also be given to early childhood education applicants.

The vice president of Kamehameha Schools Hi’ialo Group said this program will be huge for residents who are not close to any major universities.

“Many of our families living as far as Kau or in Honaunau or in Hana or Lanai or Kauai might have the opportunity to become educators right in their own backyard,” said Dr. Waiʻaleʻale Sarsona, Kamehameha Schools Hi’ialo vice president.

The value of the full-tuition scholarship is over $100,000 and four types of Bachelors of Science in Education are available.