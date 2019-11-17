A woman is followed and stopped by man impersonating a police officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waialae woman was followed home by a man who said he was a police officer. It happened at 11:30P.M. Friday.

Honolulu Police Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimstoppers said the victim had just gotten off work. She was driving on the H1 East bound and exited the Waialae off-ramp when she saw a white sedan behind her.

“She proceeded to drive home at which time she observed a vehicle following her. She pulled into her driveway, the person in the white vehicle blocked her in and approached her. He identified himself as a police officer,” Kim explained.

The victim instinctively asked to see some identification.

“He did flash her something–we’re not sure exactly what it was–she said it was some type of card. He then mentioned to her that he had her license plates and he left.”

That’s when the victim called police to report the incident.

The suspect was described as a male in his 40s, between 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall with a medium build, weighing between 120 to 140 pounds. He was bald with black eyes and a dark complexion.

He wore a brown short sleeve T-shirt and shorts.

The victim described the suspect’s car as an older model white American-made sedan.

Kim said that if you ever find yourself being followed by someone you don’t recognize, don’t go home.

“Go to another location, somewhere well lit, some type of business establishment or store or what have you. We highly advise that you do not go home if you observe a vehicle that you’re not familiar with following you.”

And if you have to stop your car, Kim said it’s important to lock your doors, roll up your windows and call 911.

You can ask to see identification if you feel safe enough.

“All sworn law enforcement officers are supposed to have their badge and ID cards,” Kim said.

He said that there is a policy that plane-clothed officers shouldn’t pull anyone over in an unmarked car.

“Marked vehicles and uniformed officers are the only ones who are supposed to be stopping people.”

He added that it’s always best to trust your gut. If it doesn’t feel right, more than likely it isn’t.

Impersonating an officer is a serious offense. Depending on the circumstances it can be classified as a Class C felony.

“It is concerning because people who impersonate law enforcement officers undermine the public’s trust in the men and women that are charged to protect the public.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.