HONOLULU (KHON2) — A space to let your keiki express their creative side.

VIVISTOP is a free creative lab that encourages creativity for Hawaii’s keiki and is having their grand opening today.

Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi is proclaiming this day as VIVITA Day.

VIVITASTOP has many locations around the world including Singapore, Philippines, Japan, Estonia and New Zealand, but this is the first location in the U.S.

This space will have a dance studio, music studio, recording booth, building space, kitchen and upcycled supplies and tools for keiki to create whatever their heart desires.

“…We are a Melting Pot of Inspiration. We will have various professional artists, high-level creators, and entrepreneurs as mentors in our studio to naturally inspire and motivate children. We want to break away from the conventional style of teaching and focus more on the keiki,” said Keiko Hirano, President of VIVISTOP Honolulu.

Hirano continued, “In a no-curriculum and no-teacher setting, kids will take charge of their own creative journey through project-based and curiosity-based learning.”

VIVITA works to provide an environment with no disclusion of race, social-economic class, gender, religion or age.

VIVISTOP is celebrating their grand opening today, Saturday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

They are located at 1025 Waimanu Street #103 in Kakaako.

You can visit their website for more information.