A Makakilo man with dementia is still missing after two weeks

A Makakilo man went missing two days before Thanksgiving, and Honolulu Police and Crimestoppers are asking anyone with information to come forward. He left his home two days before thanksgiving to go for a walk. He has dementia and diabetes. He is known to frequent the Kapolei and Waipahu areas. The family says they have had three confirmed sightings. If you see him, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
