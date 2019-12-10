A Makakilo man with dementia is still missing after two weeks

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Makakilo man went missing two days before Thanksgiving, and Honolulu Police and Crimestoppers are asking anyone with information to come forward. He left his home two days before thanksgiving to go for a walk. He has dementia and diabetes. He is known to frequent the Kapolei and Waipahu areas. The family says they have had three confirmed sightings. If you see him, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story