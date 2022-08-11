HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blue Angels last flew in Hawaii in 2015 and the flight leader spoke about returning to Hawaii for the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show.

Captain Brian Kesselring, who is the Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader, said Kaneohe Bay “is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and to be able to come in here and do an air show over this part of our nation is fantastic and we look forward to bringing our air show to the Hawaii public and invite them to come on out and have a great time. I know we’re going to have a great time.”

These pilots along with the crew, go through a very competitive process. Once selected to be on the team they go through at least six months of training before their first air show.

“It’s very special. A lot of times units and different organizations will talk about a family bond but in the Blue Angels, it truly is. We spend so much time together that there truly is family ties,” said Capt. Kesselring.

The Blue Angels perform in at least 60 shows a year and are on the road for about 300 days a year.

There are 141 hand selected people on this team with one job being a crew chief for each jet.

Crew chief for Blue Angel’s jet number six spoke about what his day-to-day job is like.

“We do an overall check of the jet. The integrity of the jet, and the flight controls, the engine, the way points, the pilot survival equipment. To make sure its prepped and ready for them to get up in the air. So, we do all the behind-the-scenes work, help strap the pilot in so all they have to do is focus on the jet and flying a good demo,” said Crew Chief Trevor Neuroth.

“Don’t let anyone stop you from following your dreams.” Trevor Neuroth

The team said they can’t wait to see everyone and hopes to inspire the community at this weekend’s air show.

“You can do anything you can set your mind to,” said Neuroth.