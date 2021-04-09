A look back: Prince Phillip visits Hawaii in 1963

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The late Prince Phillip previously spent some time in Hawaii.

In 1963, Prince Phillip traveled to the Aloha State with Queen Elizabeth. They were greeted on the tarmac by then Gov. John Burns. It was a short visit, just long enough to receive some ceremonial gifts and an ilima lei on the way to Fiji.

Prince Phillip also came to Hawaii in the 1987 to dedicate a telescope on Mauna Kea.