A look back: Prince Phillip visits Hawaii in 1963

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The late Prince Phillip previously spent some time in Hawaii.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

In 1963, Prince Phillip traveled to the Aloha State with Queen Elizabeth. They were greeted on the tarmac by then Gov. John Burns. It was a short visit, just long enough to receive some ceremonial gifts and an ilima lei on the way to Fiji.

Prince Phillip also came to Hawaii in the 1987 to dedicate a telescope on Mauna Kea.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories